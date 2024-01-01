$16,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-9
GS
2015 Mazda CX-9
GS
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 347739
- Mileage 146,820 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7 Passenger Seating
- Sunroof
- Leather Seats
- Navigation System
- Heated Seats
- 1 Owner
The 2015 Mazda CX-9 is a spacious and stylish SUV designed for families and individuals who value comfort and advanced features. With all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides excellent handling and stability in various weather and road conditions. This vehicle offers seating for up to seven passengers, making it perfect for larger families or group travel. The interior is equipped with premium leather seats, heated seats for added comfort, and a sunroof that enhances the cabins openness. The navigation system ensures easy and efficient route planning. With only one previous owner, this CX-9 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Match Auto Market
