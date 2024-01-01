Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>7 Passenger Seating</li><li>Sunroof</li><li>Leather Seats</li><li>Navigation System</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>1 Owner</li></ul><p>The 2015 Mazda CX-9 is a spacious and stylish SUV designed for families and individuals who value comfort and advanced features. With all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides excellent handling and stability in various weather and road conditions. This vehicle offers seating for up to seven passengers, making it perfect for larger families or group travel. The interior is equipped with premium leather seats, heated seats for added comfort, and a sunroof that enhances the cabins openness. The navigation system ensures easy and efficient route planning. With only one previous owner, this CX-9 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2015 Mazda CX-9

146,820 KM

Details Description

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda CX-9

GS

Watch This Vehicle
11952099

2015 Mazda CX-9

GS

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,820KM
VIN JM3TB3CA1F0447739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 347739
  • Mileage 146,820 KM

Vehicle Description

High Value Options:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • 7 Passenger Seating
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Seats
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Seats
  • 1 Owner

The 2015 Mazda CX-9 is a spacious and stylish SUV designed for families and individuals who value comfort and advanced features. With all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides excellent handling and stability in various weather and road conditions. This vehicle offers seating for up to seven passengers, making it perfect for larger families or group travel. The interior is equipped with premium leather seats, heated seats for added comfort, and a sunroof that enhances the cabins openness. The navigation system ensures easy and efficient route planning. With only one previous owner, this CX-9 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 112,398 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto 162,491 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr 93,017 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-9