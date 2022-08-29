Menu
2015 Mazda CX-9

156,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

GT | Reverse Camera | Bluetooth

Location

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9205678
  • Stock #: 22W1E219B
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA3F0448020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

