2015 Mazda MAZDA3

198,798 KM

$9,275

+ tax & licensing
Sale Price

$9,275

+ taxes & licensing

198,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6060843
  Stock #: F3B434
  VIN: 3MZBM1L74FM158470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,798 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda Mazda3 GS Touring I4 FWD Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Back Up Camera, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, High Grade Cloth Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Reviews:
* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3's upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

