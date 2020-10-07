Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

20,353 KM

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GS Low KM - Safetied - Local

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GS Low KM - Safetied - Local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

20,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084648
  • Stock #: F3NWR4
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL6F0183930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,353 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda Mazda5 Silver GS 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic FWD CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

