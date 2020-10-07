2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 16" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

