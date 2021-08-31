Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

63,898 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Panorama Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Panorama Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 8001696
  2. 8001696
  3. 8001696
  4. 8001696
  5. 8001696
  6. 8001696
  7. 8001696
  8. 8001696
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,898KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8001696
  • Stock #: F4AY7X
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB9FU044442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4AY7X
  • Mileage 63,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
7" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment, seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Premium Synthetic Interior
Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Honda Civic LX
 113,580 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 A...
 60,733 KM
$35,992 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT T...
 5,688 KM
$44,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory