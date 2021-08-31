2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8001696

8001696 Stock #: F4AY7X

F4AY7X VIN: 55SWF4KB9FU044442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4AY7X

Mileage 63,898 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic 74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome bodyside mouldings Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir 7" Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment, seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Collision prevention assist Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Audio Theft Deterrent Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine FLEX FUEL SYSTEM Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Premium Synthetic Interior Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke

