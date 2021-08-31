2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

- Listing ID: 8001696
- VIN: 55SWF4KB9FU044442
Exterior Colour
Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
63,898 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
7" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment, seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Premium Synthetic Interior
