All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HERE Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Pricing shown does not include any taxes, administration fees, as well as other additional products or services available for you to purchase through NOTT.

Dealer Permit #0318

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

77,610 KM

Details Description

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

77,610KM
Used
VIN WDDLJ6HB8FA158064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 77,610 KM

Vehicle Description



