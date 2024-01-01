Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

74,556 KM

Details Description Features

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,556KM
VIN WDCTG4GB6FJ092803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
GVWR: 1,990 kgs (4,387 lbs)
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
485.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Eco and Sport shift program
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM/Single CD w/Bluetooth -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Venue Essential Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade 44,887 KM $21,492 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 74,556 KM $19,994 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS 29,135 KM $42,832 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA