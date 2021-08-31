Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

101,448 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 New Brakes!

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 New Brakes!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

101,448KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7679536
  Stock #: F478CG
  VIN: WDCTG4GB8FJ051301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F478CG
  • Mileage 101,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a luxury SUV to conquer winter? Check this out!
Rear-View Camera
Garage Door Opener
Blind Spot Assistant
Memory Package
Rain sensor
Bi-Xenon Headlamps
Mirrors Package

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Smart Device Integration
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

