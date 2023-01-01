Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10435182
  Stock #: 23E5D19A
  VIN: WDCGG0EB1FG365964

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

