2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

83,283 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GLK250 BlueTec | Heated Steering | Navigation | Panoramic Roof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

83,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6614801
  • Stock #: F3UNWR
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB3FG422200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 4MATIC® 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Polar White

115V Power Socket, 14-Way Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Active Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Pkg, Alloy wheels, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, ARTICO Upholstery, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Avantgarde Edition Package, Avantgarde Plus Edition Package (MX2), BAS® Plus, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, DISTRONIC PLUS®, DVD Player Region Code 1, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Electronic Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Interior Lighting Package, KEYLESS GO®, Leather steering wheel, Light & Sight Package, Low tire pressure warning, Media Interface, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passive Blind Spot Assist, Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Power driver seat, Power windows, PRE-SAFE®, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seating Package, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Diesel Fuel System
Wheels: 7.5J x 19" 5 Triple Spoke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

