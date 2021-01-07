2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 4MATIC® 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Polar White
115V Power Socket, 14-Way Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Active Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Pkg, Alloy wheels, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, ARTICO Upholstery, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Avantgarde Edition Package, Avantgarde Plus Edition Package (MX2), BAS® Plus, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, DISTRONIC PLUS®, DVD Player Region Code 1, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Electronic Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Interior Lighting Package, KEYLESS GO®, Leather steering wheel, Light & Sight Package, Low tire pressure warning, Media Interface, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passive Blind Spot Assist, Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Power driver seat, Power windows, PRE-SAFE®, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seating Package, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
