2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

78,517 KM

Details Description Features

$27,492

+ tax & licensing
$27,492

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 AWD | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Leather | Bluetooth

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 AWD | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Leather | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$27,492

+ taxes & licensing

78,517KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778057
  • Stock #: F51J28
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB2FG376458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51J28
  • Mileage 78,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- 360 Camera
- Backup Camera
- Power Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Blind Spot Assist
- ECO Stop/Start

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P235/45R20 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Rocker Panel Extensions
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 3.5L 24V V6 DOHC
GVWR: 2,420 kgs
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
575.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

USB port
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HARD DRIVE
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
6.5" touch screen
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Premium Synthetic Interior
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

204-261-3490

