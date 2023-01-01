2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Sale $27,492 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 5 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9778057

9778057 Stock #: F51J28

F51J28 VIN: WDCGG8JB2FG376458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,517 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Tires: P235/45R20 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Rocker Panel Extensions Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Ride Control Suspension 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 3.5L 24V V6 DOHC GVWR: 2,420 kgs Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel 575.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Audio Theft Deterrent Convenience Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features USB port ABS and Driveline Traction Control HARD DRIVE Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Shift Mode Transmission 6.5" touch screen Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

