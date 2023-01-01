$27,492+ tax & licensing
204-261-3490
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350 AWD | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Leather | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$27,492
- Listing ID: 9778057
- Stock #: F51J28
- VIN: WDCGG8JB2FG376458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- AWD
- 360 Camera
- Backup Camera
- Power Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Blind Spot Assist
- ECO Stop/Start
Vehicle Features
