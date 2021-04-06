Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

136,593 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC | Massage Seats | Navigation |

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC | Massage Seats | Navigation |

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6870093
  • Stock #: 213301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,593 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle Has 136,542 KM's, Single Owner, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 3.0L V6 Engine (Diesel), 7 Speed Automatic w/OD, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated/Cooled Front Seats-Heated Rear Seats-Massage Seats-Rear Seat Infotainment Display(s)-Navigation-Harman/Kardon Sound System-Satellite Radio Capability-Sun/Moon Roof-Infotainment Display-Smart Device Integration-Bluetooth Connection-Universal Garage Door Opener-Multi-Zone Climate Control-Sport/Comfort Suspension Setting-Keyless Entry-Back Exterior Paint-Black Interior*SAFTEY/ADD-ONS:*-Back Up Camera-Child Safety Locks-Brake Assist-Security System-Cargo ShadeThe McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Custom Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

