2015 MINI Cooper

117,178 KM

$12,882

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Hardtop 5 Door 5dr HB Panorama Roof | Heads Up Display

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7470345
  • Stock #: F43K16
  • VIN: WMWXS5C59FT828937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

- Panorama Roof
- Heated Front Seats
- Comfort Access
- LED Lights Package
- Heads Up Display
- Rearview Camera

and much more!
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Floor mats
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Gasoline Fuel System
3 Cyl Engine

Email Winnipeg Mini

