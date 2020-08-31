Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

100,269 KM

Details Description Features

$16,977

+ tax & licensing
$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S AWD | Sunroof | Leather | Bluetooth

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S AWD | Sunroof | Leather | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

100,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5714526
  • Stock #: F3JX7D
  • VIN: WMWZC5C52FWP43832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Locally Owned & Serviced
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Push Button Start

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

