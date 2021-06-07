Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

124,000 KM

Details Description

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

John Cooper Works AWD Turbo S w. Lthr & Pano Roof !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7240862
  • Stock #: SCV5862
  • VIN: WMWZC5C58FWM19333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION JCW! *** PERFOMANCE EDITION AWD TURBO JOHN COOPER WORKS!! *** RED & BLACK LEATHER + PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!! *** Just arrived with four brand new tires... John Cooper Works aero package......Sport Mode......Rain-Sensing wipers......Sport Seats......Graphics Package......Spoiler......Xenon Headlights......JCW Interior Package w/ Piano Trim......Turbocharged 1.6L Engine......Navigation Package......Heated Seats......Red Leather Interior......and Panoramic Sunroof. Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

