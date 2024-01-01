Menu
Account
Sign In
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

151,375 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE Local Vehicle | Low Millage | Power Group

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE Local Vehicle | Low Millage | Power Group

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,375KM
VIN JA32U1FU6FU602737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16V I-4

Interior

Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Regular Dome Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding and reclining) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
6.5" Wheels
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Wheel Covers
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock
Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor, speed compensated volume and equalization

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor
speed compensated volume and equalization

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Jeep Compass North 4X4 | Leather | Moon Roof | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Compass North 4X4 | Leather | Moon Roof | Heated Steering 105,560 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum 2.0T AWD | Accident Free | Leather | Moon Roof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Escape Platinum 2.0T AWD | Accident Free | Leather | Moon Roof 53,018 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4x4 | Sport | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4x4 | Sport | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road | Accident Free 73,866 KM $49,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer