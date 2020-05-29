2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

Menu
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
SE Local Trade| Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,003KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5154650
  • Stock #: F374YK
  • VIN: JA32U2FU5FU600404
Exterior Colour
Titanium Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Local Trade
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

