2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

265,739 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

SE

Location

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6685025
  • Stock #: P1108
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0FU600407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*MB SAFETY*

*CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*





*****COMING SOON******COMING SOON******





*****VALUE PRICED WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

