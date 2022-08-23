Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

87,000 KM

Details Description

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE AWD Local Trade w/ Heated Leather & Sunroof!

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE AWD Local Trade w/ Heated Leather & Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8985271
  Stock #: SCV7346
  VIN: JA32V2FW4FU605527

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7346
  Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ALL WHEEL DRIVE + SUNROOF! *** HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR + ROCKFORD STEREO W/ SUBWOOFER!! *** LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE... LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Mitsubishi Lancer comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, and all weather mats! ONLY 87,000 Kilometers and now sale priced at just $18,800 with attractive financing and extended warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

