2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

Listing ID: 8916328

8916328 Stock #: P1273

P1273 VIN: JA4AD2A34FZ601651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mercury Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1273

Mileage 161,188 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light door pockets Air filtration Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Cupholders: Front Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 Panic Alarm 6 low oil pressure low fuel level USB Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 4 Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Antenna type: mast Camera system: rearview Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Digital Sound Processing Watts: 140 Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Total speakers: 6 Front brake diameter: 11.6 Headlights: auto off Door trim: cloth Interior accents: chrome Taillights: rear center Mirror color: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Infotainment: Fuse Power outlet(s): two 12V Front wipers: speed sensitive Wheels: steel Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3 Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat Wheel covers: full halogen Window defogger: rear Grille color: chrome accents Steering ratio: 16.7 Axle ratio: 6.47 LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc reclining with washer cargo tie-down anchors and hooks in dash in floor Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.