Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

161,188 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,188KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8916328
  • Stock #: P1273
  • VIN: JA4AD2A34FZ601651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mercury Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1273
  • Mileage 161,188 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*****COMING SOON, COMING SOON, COMING SOON****FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTO, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS AND BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS!





*****VALUE PRICED, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Keyless Entry
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
Panic Alarm
6
low oil pressure
low fuel level
USB
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 140
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Headlights: auto off
Door trim: cloth
Interior accents: chrome
Taillights: rear center
Mirror color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Infotainment: Fuse
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Wheels: steel
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
Wheel covers: full
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Grille color: chrome accents
Steering ratio: 16.7
Axle ratio: 6.47
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
with washer
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
in dash
in floor
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 161,188 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 s ...
 124,896 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 135,479 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory