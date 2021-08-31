2015 Mitsubishi RVR

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 4 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7786884

Stock #: F49518

VIN: 4A4AJ3AU0FE601885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 61,419 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.5JJ Aluminum-Alloy All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

