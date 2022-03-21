$22,500+ tax & licensing
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
66,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8904739
- Stock #: 22329
- VIN: 4A4AJ4AW3FE606537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Labrador Black Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,291 KM
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8