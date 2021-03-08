2015 Nissan Altima

+ taxes & licensing
204-284-6650
300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
204-284-6650
+ taxes & licensing
Fresh arrival! Certified with new brakes, oil change and filters. Come test drive it @ 300 Pembina HWY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2