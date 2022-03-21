$16,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | POWER SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT MONITOR
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$16,900
- Listing ID: 8956666
- Stock #: 222091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,346 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local One Owner * Winter & Summer Tires * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (Navigation, Blind Spot Warning, Moving Obstacle Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Nissan Connect w/ 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Nissan Voice Recognition, SiriusXM Traffic, Digital Compass) * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * Premium Bose Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Universal Garage Door Opener * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * Summer Mats
Vehicle Features
