2015 Nissan Altima

84,346 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | POWER SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT MONITOR

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | POWER SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT MONITOR

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8956666
  Stock #: 222091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,346 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner * Winter & Summer Tires * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (Navigation, Blind Spot Warning, Moving Obstacle Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Nissan Connect w/ 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Nissan Voice Recognition, SiriusXM Traffic, Digital Compass) * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * Premium Bose Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Universal Garage Door Opener * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * Summer Mats

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GUN METALLIC
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

