2015 Nissan Juke

37,174 KM

Details Description

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SL SL, Leather, Turbo, 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  • Listing ID: 5344337
  • Stock #: F38BMX
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV0FT552115

37,174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38BMX
  • Mileage 37,174 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

