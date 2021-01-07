Menu
2015 Nissan Juke

98,433 KM

Details Description Features

$17,922

+ tax & licensing
$17,922

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Nissan Juke

2015 Nissan Juke

SL AWD, 360 Camera's, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats

2015 Nissan Juke

SL AWD, 360 Camera's, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$17,922

+ taxes & licensing

98,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6446268
  Stock #: F3T6NR
  VIN: JN8AF5MV4FT556538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,433 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Power Steering
Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

