1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2015 Nissan Micra SR Hatch is powered by a 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 1And Automatic Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Back up camera and so much more!
Reviews:
* Micra is noted to be easy on fuel, cheap to run, easy to park, highly maneuverable, roomier on board than it looks, and sportier to drive than most shoppers expect. Many owners report pleasing performance and fuel efficiency, especially with the manual transmission. Further, ride quality is well-rated, even on rougher roads. Source: autoTRADER.ca
