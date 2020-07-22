Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

60,728 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SR ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

SR ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5389898
  • Stock #: F3977W
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8FL220177

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3977W
  • Mileage 60,728 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
This Local Trade 2015 Nissan Micra SR Hatch is powered by a 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 1And Automatic Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Back up camera and so much more!


Reviews:
* Micra is noted to be easy on fuel, cheap to run, easy to park, highly maneuverable, roomier on board than it looks, and sportier to drive than most shoppers expect. Many owners report pleasing performance and fuel efficiency, especially with the manual transmission. Further, ride quality is well-rated, even on rougher roads. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 71,958 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 10,495 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 44,559 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory