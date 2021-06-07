Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

25,000 KM

Details Description

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SV w/ only 25K !! Great Condition, Backup Cam...

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

SV w/ only 25K !! Great Condition, Backup Cam...

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 7229534
  2. 7229534
  3. 7229534
  4. 7229534
  5. 7229534
  6. 7229534
  7. 7229534
  8. 7229534
  9. 7229534
  10. 7229534
  11. 7229534
  12. 7229534
  13. 7229534
  14. 7229534
  15. 7229534
  16. 7229534
  17. 7229534
  18. 7229534
  19. 7229534
  20. 7229534
  21. 7229534
  22. 7229534
  23. 7229534
  24. 7229534
  25. 7229534
  26. 7229534
  27. 7229534
  28. 7229534
  29. 7229534
  30. 7229534
  31. 7229534
Contact Seller

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7229534
  • Stock #: SCV5749
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4FL226106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5749
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** YES ONLY 25,000 KMS!! *** FANTASTIC CONDITION + FRESH SAFETY INCLUDED!! *** REAR VIEW CAMERA + OVER 30MPG COMBINED!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This low mileage Nissan Micra comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Two Sets of Keys & Fobs.




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Toyota Tundra L...
 70,000 KM
$52,600 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 48,000 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra L...
 29,000 KM
$67,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory