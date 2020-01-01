Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Murano

SL AWD - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Lthr!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

SL AWD - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Lthr!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4421520
  2. 4421520
  3. 4421520
  4. 4421520
  5. 4421520
  6. 4421520
  7. 4421520
  8. 4421520
  9. 4421520
  10. 4421520
  11. 4421520
  12. 4421520
  13. 4421520
  14. 4421520
  15. 4421520
  16. 4421520
  17. 4421520
  18. 4421520
  19. 4421520
  20. 4421520
  21. 4421520
  22. 4421520
  23. 4421520
  24. 4421520
  25. 4421520
  26. 4421520
  27. 4421520
  28. 4421520
  29. 4421520
  30. 4421520
  31. 4421520
  32. 4421520
  33. 4421520
  34. 4421520
Contact Seller

$24,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4421520
  • Stock #: SCV3712
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8FN279307
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Driver Information System
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.1
  • Rear brake width: 0.6
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
  • Electronic messaging assistance
  • Wheels: aluminum alloy
  • Tow hooks: rear
  • Infotainment: NissanConnect
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: low battery
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Steering ratio: 18.3
  • Axle ratio: 4.67
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid
  • Warnings and reminders: turn off headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel/...
 19,000 KM
$48,866 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX A...
 828 KM
$28,881 + tax & lic
2020 Wilderness 2775...
 0 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message