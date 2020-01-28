2015 Nissan Murano

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Driver Information System

Hood buckling creases

Braking Assist

Push-Button Start

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Safety brake pedal system

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Power windows: remotely operated

In-Dash CD: single disc

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Grille color: chrome

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake diameter: 12.6

Rearview monitor: in dash

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Door handle color: chrome

Power windows: safety reverse

Rear seat folding: flat

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Rear wiper: with washer

Front shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Reading lights: rear

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Front brake width: 1.1

Trip odometer: 2

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Rear brake diameter: 12.1

Rear brake width: 0.6

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3

Electronic messaging assistance

Wheels: aluminum alloy

Tow hooks: rear

Infotainment: NissanConnect

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: low battery

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm

Assist handle: rear

Steering ratio: 18.3

Axle ratio: 4.67

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Crumple zones: rear

Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid

Warnings and reminders: turn off headlights

