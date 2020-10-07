Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

71,185 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Platinum *FREE WINTER TIRES*

Platinum *FREE WINTER TIRES*

71,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6026532
  Stock #: F3MRU6
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN288743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Sunset Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade with the previous owner's winter tire package. Next owner gets that for free! A really cool colour called Pacific Sunset and low km on this Murano. Clean Car Fax too
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

