2015 Nissan Murano

77,342 KM

Details

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

204-284-6650

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

SL *AWD Leather Panoramic Sunroof*

2015 Nissan Murano

SL *AWD Leather Panoramic Sunroof*

Location

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2

204-284-6650

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

77,342KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6445218
  • Stock #: WL120A
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6FN268631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Sunset Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WL120A
  • Mileage 77,342 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW What a clean local trade! If you are looking for a low kms, accident free, luxury SUV, this fresh trade won't disappoint! Come test drive it @ 300 Pembina HWY and see it for yourself! This Murano has gone through a strict inspection in our shop. Recently certified with a fresh oil change, brake service, alignment and full detail. If you have any questions do not hesitate to give us a call!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2

