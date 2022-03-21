Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

102,000 KM

Details Description

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

immaculate SL AWD - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav, Rmt Start!

2015 Nissan Murano

immaculate SL AWD - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav, Rmt Start!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

102,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8839745
  Stock #: SCV7229
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1FN289306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7229
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** GORGEOUS and LUXURIOUS PEARL WHITE LOW KM MURANO SL AWD! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY!!! LOCAL TRADE!!! *** NAVIGATION + REMOTE START + PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!! *** SCROLL THROUGH THE PICTURE PORTFOLIO TO VIEW THE EXTENSIVIE OPTION LIST AND THE UNVELIEVALBE CONDITION!!! Meticulous Condition Inside and out!! FULLY LOADED with luxurious Leather interior and VERY Well cared for! This vehicle definitely shows Pride of ownership!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Nissan Murano SL AWD Comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit WEATHERTECH All Weather Mats! Yes, Only 102,000km! Now priced to sell at Just $28,800 with dealer-arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

