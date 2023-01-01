Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

51,556 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Platinum

Location

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

51,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901838
  • Stock #: T23383A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2FN223735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # T23383A
  • Mileage 51,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Your search is over! Outstanding design defines the 2015 Nissan Murano!

With active-steering and all-wheel drive, this vehicle easily supports spirited driving maneuvers. Top features include air conditioning, power front seats, a blind spot monitoring system, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

