$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # 3754
- Mileage 162,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :
This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
Email McWilliam Auto
McWilliam Auto
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-298-8938