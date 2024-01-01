Menu
High Value Options:

Low Mileage
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Remote Start
360-Degree Cameras
Navigation System
7 Passenger Seating
Sunroof

The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is a versatile and spacious SUV designed for families and adventurers alike. This vehicle comes with low mileage, offering excellent value for its next owner. The interior features luxurious leather seats, heated seats for added comfort, and 7-passenger seating to accommodate your family or group. The 360-degree cameras and navigation system make driving and parking effortless, enhancing your overall driving experience. Remote start and a sunroof further elevate this vehicles convenience and luxury. Whether for daily commutes or long road trips, the Pathfinder delivers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

129,481 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD 4dr

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD 4dr

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,481KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM0FC667785

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 367785
  • Mileage 129,481 KM

High Value Options:

  • Low Mileage
  • Leather Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Remote Start
  • 360-Degree Cameras
  • Navigation System
  • 7 Passenger Seating
  • Sunroof

The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is a versatile and spacious SUV designed for families and adventurers alike. This vehicle comes with low mileage, offering excellent value for its next owner. The interior features luxurious leather seats, heated seats for added comfort, and 7-passenger seating to accommodate your family or group. The 360-degree cameras and navigation system make driving and parking effortless, enhancing your overall driving experience. Remote start and a sunroof further elevate this vehicles convenience and luxury. Whether for daily commutes or long road trips, the Pathfinder delivers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2015 Nissan Pathfinder