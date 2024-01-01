$16,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD 4dr
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 367785
- Mileage 129,481 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- Low Mileage
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- 360-Degree Cameras
- Navigation System
- 7 Passenger Seating
- Sunroof
The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is a versatile and spacious SUV designed for families and adventurers alike. This vehicle comes with low mileage, offering excellent value for its next owner. The interior features luxurious leather seats, heated seats for added comfort, and 7-passenger seating to accommodate your family or group. The 360-degree cameras and navigation system make driving and parking effortless, enhancing your overall driving experience. Remote start and a sunroof further elevate this vehicles convenience and luxury. Whether for daily commutes or long road trips, the Pathfinder delivers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Match Auto Market
