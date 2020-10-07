Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

89,977 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD | 360 Backup Camera | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD | 360 Backup Camera | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

89,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6091218
  • Stock #: F3NUP8
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM0FC657287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NUP8
  • Mileage 89,977 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
3RD ROW SEATING
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 38,008 KM
$19,866 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 67,398 KM
$22,787 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 54 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory