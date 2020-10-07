2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.