2015 Nissan Pathfinder

127,811 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6536721
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

127,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536721
  • Stock #: F3UAGW
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC604238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3UAGW
  • Mileage 127,811 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Anti-Starter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

