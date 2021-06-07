Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

96,125 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

S/SV/SL/Platinum AWD | Navigation | 7 Passengers!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

96,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7256534
  • Stock #: F42FAR
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM0FC693903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,125 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passengers!
Key Features:

- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Parking Aid
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Bluetooth
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Power Front Seats
- Power Heated Mirrors
- Seat & Mirror Memory
- Power Liftgate
- Remote Start

and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Starter
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

