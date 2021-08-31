Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

81,373 KM

$20,997

+ tax & licensing
$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SV* 4WD/7 SEATER/Heated Seats/Push Button Start

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SV* 4WD/7 SEATER/Heated Seats/Push Button Start

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

81,373KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7695484
  Stock #: 25083
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM1FC659081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25083
  • Mileage 81,373 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, 7 SEATER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Looking to transport up to 7 passengers - This 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV is a solid choice! Well equipped with awesome features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

