2015 Nissan Pathfinder

110,258 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Heated Front & Rear Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Heated Front & Rear Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,258KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8187111
  Stock #: F4DBV1
  VIN: 5N1AR2MMXFC687722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DBV1
  • Mileage 110,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank
5.577 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R18
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Diversity antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

