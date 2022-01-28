2015 Nissan Pathfinder

- Listing ID: 8187111
- Stock #: F4DBV1
- VIN: 5N1AR2MMXFC687722
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
110,258 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
