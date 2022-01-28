2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 2 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,258 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs) 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 73 L Fuel Tank 5.577 Axle Ratio Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 18" Alloy Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: P235/65R18 Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Leather Door Trim Insert Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Diversity antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Comfort rear air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

