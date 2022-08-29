2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$26,991 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 5 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9011695

9011695 Stock #: 650362

650362 VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC650362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 650362

Mileage 107,567 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Tonneau Cover Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Receiver Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Bench Seating Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo dvd player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Bose Sound System Rear Seat Audio Controls Power Antenna Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Home Link System Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Analog Gauges Color TV Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.