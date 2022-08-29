Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

107,567 KM

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum DVD Navi Leather Cool/Heated NO ACCIDENT

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum DVD Navi Leather Cool/Heated NO ACCIDENT

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

107,567KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9011695
  Stock #: 650362
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC650362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum AWD, 7 seater, DVD Player, Navigation, Leather Heated/Cool Seats, Rear Cam, PanaRoof, Power Liftgate, Remote Starter, NEW TIRES! ALL NEW BRAKES/ROTOS, NO ACCIDENTS! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Bose Sound System
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Power Antenna
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Analog Gauges
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

