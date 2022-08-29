2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 7 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9287239

9287239 Stock #: 6164

6164 VIN: 5N1AR2MM5FC667524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6164

Mileage 83,745 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.