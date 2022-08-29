Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

83,745 KM

Details

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD Platinum * Moonroof * DVD system * 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD Platinum * Moonroof * DVD system * 7 PASSENGER

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,745KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9287239
  • Stock #: 6164
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM5FC667524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6164
  • Mileage 83,745 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre

2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 83,745 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX50 S...
 22,824 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford E-Series C...
 42,838 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-8372

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory