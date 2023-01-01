2015 Nissan Rogue

Sale $24,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 4 7 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F54TE1

Mileage 91,474 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic GVWR: 2,122 kgs (4,678lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P225/60R18 AS Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor

