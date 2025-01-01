$17,992+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$17,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,956 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Nav | Leather | Bluetooth | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2015 Nissan Rogue SL! This well-maintained used vehicle offers exceptional value and versatility for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Electronic Stability Control
- Convenient Remote Keyless Entry with integrated key transmitter
- Comfortable ride with Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Fuel-efficient Continuously Variable Xtronic transmission
- Body-colored power heated side mirrors with driver auto-dimming
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for your lifestyle.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
204-261-3490