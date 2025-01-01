Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Nav | Leather | Bluetooth | Back-up camera Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2015 Nissan Rogue SL! This well-maintained used vehicle offers exceptional value and versatility for your daily commute or weekend adventures. - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats - Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Electronic Stability Control - Convenient Remote Keyless Entry with integrated key transmitter - Comfortable ride with Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering - Fuel-efficient Continuously Variable Xtronic transmission - Body-colored power heated side mirrors with driver auto-dimming Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for your lifestyle. Dealer permit #0086

2015 Nissan Rogue

108,956 KM

Details Description Features

$17,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
12951722

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12951722
  2. 12951722
Contact Seller

$17,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,956KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2FC916999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,956 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Nav | Leather | Bluetooth | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2015 Nissan Rogue SL! This well-maintained used vehicle offers exceptional value and versatility for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Electronic Stability Control
- Convenient Remote Keyless Entry with integrated key transmitter
- Comfortable ride with Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Fuel-efficient Continuously Variable Xtronic transmission
- Body-colored power heated side mirrors with driver auto-dimming

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for your lifestyle.
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Kicks SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 76,789 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 14,808 KM $34,491 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 37,696 KM $24,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Nissan Rogue