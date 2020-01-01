Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Rogue

S - REVERSE CAMERA/BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

S - REVERSE CAMERA/BLUETOOTH

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 4407867
  2. 4407867
  3. 4407867
  4. 4407867
  5. 4407867
  6. 4407867
  7. 4407867
  8. 4407867
  9. 4407867
  10. 4407867
  11. 4407867
  12. 4407867
  13. 4407867
  14. 4407867
  15. 4407867
  16. 4407867
  17. 4407867
  18. 4407867
  19. 4407867
  20. 4407867
  21. 4407867
  22. 4407867
  23. 4407867
  24. 4407867
Contact Seller

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4407867
  • Stock #: 117K WHITE 6563
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT5FC906563
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, KEYLESS ENTRY


The Nissan Rogue is one of the most popular smaller SUV crossovers on the market, and you really need to drive it to appreciate it! This S model is loaded with options such as reverse camera, bluetooth hands free and standard options like power windows, power locks, power mirrors, a/c, and cruise control. The 2.5L 4 cylinder engine paired with Nissan's CVT technology allows this 5 passenger crossover receive up to 29MPG!



Low rate dealer arranged financing available!


At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".


Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST


Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle


Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

2015 Ford Edge Sport...
 56,000 KM
$28,488 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 Lari...
 170,000 KM
$29,488 + tax & lic
2015 Gulf Stream Gul...
 0 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Send A Message