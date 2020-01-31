Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV- FAMILY TECH PKG - 7 PASSENGER - NAVIGATION

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV- FAMILY TECH PKG - 7 PASSENGER - NAVIGATION

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4675068
  Stock #: 761457
  VIN: 5N1AT2MM2FC761457
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - FAMILY TECH PACKAGE WITH NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF - 3RD ROW SEATING - ALL WHEEL DRIVE* Includes LCD display with factory navigation and multi view rear camera as well as 360 degree view, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, moving object detection, satellite radio, massive panoramic sunroof, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, power lift-gate, fog lamps, remote keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, remote USB ports, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $76 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carproof history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3822.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

