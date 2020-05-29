Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S Leather! Loaded!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

S Leather! Loaded!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 5162903
  2. 5162903
  3. 5162903
  4. 5162903
  5. 5162903
  6. 5162903
  7. 5162903
  8. 5162903
  9. 5162903
  10. 5162903
  11. 5162903
  12. 5162903
  13. 5162903
  14. 5162903
  15. 5162903
  16. 5162903
  17. 5162903
  18. 5162903
  19. 5162903
  20. 5162903
  21. 5162903
  22. 5162903
  23. 5162903
  24. 5162903
  25. 5162903
Contact Seller

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,050KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162903
  • Stock #: F36H5W
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC814629
Exterior Colour
Midnight Jade Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean CarFax! Beautiful Black on Black Leather Rogue for you to enjoy for years to come!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 45,068 KM
$39,989 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 33,678 KM
$20,588 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 24,411 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory