2015 Nissan Rogue

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats Exterior Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter

CVT Transmission

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.