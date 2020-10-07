Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

$11,999
+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900

204-774-8900

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6122868
  • Stock #: 4162
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC784526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4162
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2015 Nissan Rogue S 149000KM, AWD 


**Clean Title**


 **Manitoba Safety**


 Features


5 PASSENGER


AIR BAG DUAL


AIR CONDITIONING


BACKUP CAMERA


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEAT DRIVER PASSENGER


POWER DRIVER SEAT


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO


SUNROOF


TRACTION CONTROL


 


And More!!


 


Asking $11999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-XXXX

204-774-8900

