2015 Nissan Rogue

107,540 KM

Details Description Features

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

S

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

107,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275907
  • Stock #: F3PCBD
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC886817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3PCBD
  • Mileage 107,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

